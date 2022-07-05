Djokovic, 35, is eyeing his 21st Grand Slam at the All England Lawn Club, while the 20-year-old Sinner confirmed his status as one of tennis’s future stars when he beat fellow young hotshot Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 and 6-3 in their Round of 16 clash on Sunday.

It will be a battle of generations when defending champion Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner clash in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon today.

GREAT: Novak Djokovic

With Djokovic klapping wildcard Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 and 6-2, Sinner says of today’s match: “It’s going to be a tough match of course, he’s playing really well.

“I will try my best - that’s the least I can do and enjoy every moment out there.

“Let’s see in the next round what’s going to happen, I think I can be happy [with the win over Alcaraz] and try and recover the best I can for the next match.”