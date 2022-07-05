It will be a battle of generations when defending champion Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner clash in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon today.
Djokovic, 35, is eyeing his 21st Grand Slam at the All England Lawn Club, while the 20-year-old Sinner confirmed his status as one of tennis’s future stars when he beat fellow young hotshot Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 and 6-3 in their Round of 16 clash on Sunday.
With Djokovic klapping wildcard Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 and 6-2, Sinner says of today’s match: “It’s going to be a tough match of course, he’s playing really well.
“I will try my best - that’s the least I can do and enjoy every moment out there.
“Let’s see in the next round what’s going to happen, I think I can be happy [with the win over Alcaraz] and try and recover the best I can for the next match.”
David Goffin and Cameron Norrie meet in today’s other quarterfinal.