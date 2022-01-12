Thomas Tuchel warned his Chelsea stars not to onderskat Tottenham in tonight’s 9.45pm League Cup second leg.

The Blues go to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sitting on 2-0 lead after last week’s comfortable stroll at Stamford Bridge.

But Tuchel has told his manne that they can’t take their foot off the pedal, having said last week that they should have scored more goal - such was their control.

And the German reckons his span cannot lose their focus thinking about the Wembley final already.

READY: Harry Kane

The German says: “I would say we have no foot in the final. Not half a foot or one foot, why lose energy thinking about this?

“Spurs are a very good team and a top, top coach so we need to be prepared. Maybe it is better not to think too much. We need to be fully aware of everything and adapt to the situation.”

