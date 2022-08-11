Mexican superstar Javier Hernandez says Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag can druk op his nommer to help the club out of their current hole. On the books of LA Galaxy in the US, the 34-year-old known as Chicharito played for the MLS All Stars against the Liga MX All-Stars early this morning.

And with the MLS season coming to an end early October, Hernandez says he won’t think twice about helping United who he represented for five seasons between 2010 and 2015. And best of all, he will do it for free. HOPING FOR THE BEST: Ace Cristiano Ronaldo With United having finished sixth in the Premier League last season and also having lost their first match of the new campaign to Brighton, Hernandez, 34, says: “If United came for me then I’d say ‘yes, I’ll play for free’. Of course, you know, I’d do that.

“But I also want to be very respectful to my club. I am playing very consistently and in my mind my conviction is all about winning a championship with LA Galaxy. “In the future, if things happen then they happen - but in my mind I am 100 percent with LA.” According to Chicharito, it’s time for United to forget about Alex Ferguson.

HORROR START: Erik ten Hag Another problem at the club, according to the striker, is that they aren’t playing in the Champions League. He adds: “The problem is that the other difficulty is that United are not in the Champions League, so some players aren’t going to come. “If another club can offer Champions League then who do you choose? You choose the best club for your career.”