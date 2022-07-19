New Cape Town City Diski Challenge coach Ian Taylor wants to take the club’s young stars to the next level. The Citizens unveiled the 45-year-old yesterday, with the former Ajax Cape Town youth mentor putting out his mission statement in a video release.

Taylor returns to City after leaving in 2017 to head up Ajax Amsterdam's China-based academy Guangzhou City and short stints back in South Africa with Cape Town Spurs and Chippa United.



Welcome back home, Ian Taylor! 💙 pic.twitter.com/eiYxJAqtnJ — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 18, 2022 Holding a coveted Uefa Pro Licence, he says: "In every academy, there has to be a pathway. "Everything starts with structure and organisation and then implementing the club's philosophy down to the youth.

"If the goal is to create players for the first team, it's very important what we do in the younger age groups."

What a way to start the week! 😄💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/Z3LKtikDEk — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 18, 2022 Tasked with mentoring the likes of starlet Luphumlo Sifumba, Taylor opened up about what young local talents need to step up from the Diski Challenge to the PSL. He adds: "Technically, we have very gifted players - they come out of townships and have instinctive skills