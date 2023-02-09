The South African Tourism board has launched a forensic investigation into the whistleblower who leaked the documents on the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal. This was after the National Assembly committee on tourism on Tuesday demanded the board put the brakes on the deal.

SA Tourism said on Wednesday it wanted to know who was behind the leak. It said the process to proceed with the Spurs deal of nearly R1 billion was based on facts before them. It added this was above board.

SCHAIR: Mahambehlala. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) “The SA Tourism board has deliberated and resolved that a forensic investigation on the leaking of the SA Tourism board discussions be conducted. “The board has noted the media reports on the issue of the interim CFO, [Johan] van der Walt. It’s been resolved that the matter be investigated.” The allegations against Van der Walt related to his links with one of the agencies who are involved in the deal.

Last week, amid backlash over the proposed sponsorship deal, three members resigned from the board, which had been established in October last year. The members who quit with immediate effect were Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen and Rosemary Anderson. Meanwhile, the portfolio committee on tourism, chaired by Tandi Mahambehlala, stuck to its guns that the deal should be canned.