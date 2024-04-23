Toto Wolff and Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner have reignited their war of words over Max Verstappen after the Mercedes boss again hinted at poaching the three-time world champion. Verstappen’s future at Red Bull was thrown into doubt last month after his father, Jos, said the team was in danger of being “torn apart” if Horner remained its principal.

It came after allegations against Horner of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman colleague. He denied the claims and an internal investigation cleared him of wrongdoing. Verstappen has publicly committed his future to Red Bull, but following the Dutchman’s dominant victory at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, Mercedes boss Wolff made the pap dik aan again, telling reporters that “everyone is waiting to see what he [Verstappen] is going to do”. “Clearly, from the most rational point of view, that [Red Bull] is the quickest car in the hands of the quickest driver.