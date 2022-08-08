Proteas limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma’s plek is in gevaar at the top of the batting order in T20I cricket. With Bavuma at home nursing an elbow injury, Reeza Hendricks grabbed his opportunity to face the new ball in place of his skipper with beide hande.

After scoring four half-centuries in his last five games – with Bavuma only having one to his name in 25 T20Is – Hendricks is certainly making his stem dik for inclusion in the starting XI at the World Cup in Australia later this year. Hendricks missed out on scoring a world record fifth T20I fifty in a row by klapping 42 in SA’s 44-run second T20 win over Ireland on Friday to wrap up the series 2-0. Of his form, coach Mark Boucher says: “Reeza has really come good on this tour.