Erling Haaland grabbed a brace on his Premier League debut to fire Manchester City to a 2-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium last night. The £51m arrival from Borussia Dortmund struck a goal in each half as the defending champions cruised to an opening weekend victory.

After a quiet start for coach Pep Guardiola’s manne, Haaland won a 35th-minute penalty after he was brought down by goalkeeper Alphonse . Given the kans to open his account from the spot, the Norwegian sent the keeper the wrong way to get his first of the day.

With the Hammers enjoying a good spell around the hourmark in search of an equaliser, Haaland remained a threat for City. And the 22-year-old hitman gave them a 2-0 lead in the 65th minute when he raced onto a brilliant Kevin de Bruyne throughball to score City’s second and seal the three points for the Prem holders. Team P W D L F A Pts

1 Tottenham 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 2 Man City 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 B’mouth 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

4 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 5 Newcastle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 6 Brighton 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

7 Leeds 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 8 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 9 Brentford 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

10 Fulham 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 11 Leicester 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 12 Liverpool 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

13 Man United 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Wolves 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 15 Everton 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

16 West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 18 C. Palace 1 0 0 1 0 2 0