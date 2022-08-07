Erling Haaland grabbed a brace on his Premier League debut to fire Manchester City to a 2-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium last night.
The £51m arrival from Borussia Dortmund struck a goal in each half as the defending champions cruised to an opening weekend victory.
After a quiet start for coach Pep Guardiola’s manne, Haaland won a 35th-minute penalty after he was brought down by goalkeeper Alphonse
.
Given the kans to open his account from the spot, the Norwegian sent the keeper the wrong way to get his first of the day.
With the Hammers enjoying a good spell around the hourmark in search of an equaliser, Haaland remained a threat for City.
And the 22-year-old hitman gave them a 2-0 lead in the 65th minute when he raced onto a brilliant Kevin de Bruyne throughball to score City’s second and seal the three points for the Prem holders.
Team P W D L F A Pts
1 Tottenham 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
2 Man City 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 B’mouth 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
4 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
5 Newcastle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
6 Brighton 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 Leeds 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
8 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
9 Brentford 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
10 Fulham 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
11 Leicester 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
12 Liverpool 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
13 Man United 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Wolves 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Everton 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
18 C. Palace 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
19 Forest 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 S’hampton 1 0 0 1 1 4 0