Arsenal kicked off their transfer business this past weekend agreeing a deal for Fabio Vieira and announcing a new deal for Eddie Nketiah. The Gunners moved for 22-year-old Portuguese creative midfielder Vieira, with the playmaker’s club Porto confirming the £34m sale, with an unveiling expected soon.

A statement reads: “The club informs the market that it has reached an agreement with Arsenal FC for the signing, on a permanent basis, of Fabio Vieira.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fábio Vieira (@fabiodfvieira) Vieira provided a Premeira Liga-high 14 assists last season and will be keen to link up with 22-year-old academy star Nketiah, who has signed a new long-term deal. Having contributed to six goals in his last eight starts for the Gunners as his contract was in danger of running out.