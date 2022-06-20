Arsenal kicked off their transfer business this past weekend agreeing a deal for Fabio Vieira and announcing a new deal for Eddie Nketiah.
The Gunners moved for 22-year-old Portuguese creative midfielder Vieira, with the playmaker’s club Porto confirming the £34m sale, with an unveiling expected soon.
A statement reads: “The club informs the market that it has reached an agreement with Arsenal FC for the signing, on a permanent basis, of Fabio Vieira.”
Vieira provided a Premeira Liga-high 14 assists last season and will be keen to link up with 22-year-old academy star Nketiah, who has signed a new long-term deal.
Having contributed to six goals in his last eight starts for the Gunners as his contract was in danger of running out.
He takes over the No.14, worn by legend Thierry Henry.
The Gunners are said to stepping up a £70m double swoop for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez to bolster their leftback options.
Fábio Vieira signs with Arsenal until June 2027 after medical tests now successfully completed. Done and sealed. 🇵![CDATA[]]>🇹![CDATA[]]>🤝 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022
Arsenal are also set to announce Nketiah new deal, Tielemans talks still ongoing - but no official bid yet. Busy days on many negotiations for Edu.