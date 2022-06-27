Over the weekend, it was claimed that the Gunners had agreed a “deal in principle” to sign Gabriel Jesus with Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez next on the hitlist.

Arsenal are aiming to seal a triple swoop this week as they go into the transfer market all guns blazing.

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC



Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.



Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. pic.twitter.com/06dTVNNLmM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

After months of talks for Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, widespread reports say Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed a £45m fee for their No.1 target.

Coach Mikel Arteta is also keen on Jesus’ compatriot Raphinha, with the Gunners ready to up their bid to £50m for the Leeds man, after an initial £35m bid was turned down last month.

Raphinha deal. Arsenal have already scheduled a meeting with Leeds next week - Leeds will ask again for £65m fee. 🇧![CDATA[]]>🇷 #AFC



Barcelona still in contact with Deco after personal terms agreed, but no fresh bid yet.



Tottenham and Chelsea, still in talks with agents. Race still open. pic.twitter.com/jyf5ct3R73 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

Having just missed out on a finish in the Champions League places at end of last season after a major January clearout, Arsenal are also looking to bolster their defence with Lisandro Martinez.