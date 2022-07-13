Bafana Bafana rookie Boitumelo Radiopane vows to make “full use” of his kans in today’s 5pm Cosafa Cup quarterfinal against Mozambique at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban. South Africa kick off their title defence in the knockout stages thanks to winning the tournament last year.

And highly-rated striker Radiopane is keen to show coach Helman Mkhalele that he can strike the telling blow against the Mambas if he gets his chance. The 19-year-old says: “I am ready to pounce on all of my opportunities, should I be given a chance to play.” FUTURE MENTOR: Shaun Bartlett Big things are expected from the Orlando Pirates laaitie after he finished as top goalscorer and Player of the Season in the PSL’s reserve league in the 2020/21 season.

He will spend the upcoming season under the tutelage of former Bafana ace Shaun Bartlett at NFD outfit Cape Town Spurs. But before then, he is focused on Mozambique. Radiopane ready to pounce on his chances in Bafana Bafana. 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦@COSAFAMEDIA #COSAFACup2022https://t.co/K9ACzUMNt2 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 12, 2022 He adds: “I am just grateful to be here and my focus now is to do well for the nation in this tournament, starting with the Mozambique game.