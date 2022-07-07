Cape Town City’s seasoned new addition Marc van Heerden insists he is here to challenge for trophies. The 34-year-old defender joins on a free transfer after being released by Western Cape neighbours Stellenbosch at the end of last season.

EXPERIENCED: Marc van Heerden, right Van Heerden is an instant fit as City looked to cover for Bafana Bafana leftback Terrence Mashego, who looks set to miss the start of their PSL and Caf Champions League campaigns as he recovers from knee surgery. With all of that kicking off at the start of next month, along with the MTN8, the former AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates man has hit the ground running. MISSING: Terrence Mashego He says: “I’m very excited. City is a big club. They want to be challenging for everything which is really exciting.

“The first two weeks have been really good, really intense. And you can see the intention from everyone. “They are all very serious about what they want to achieve and I’m happy to be part of it. “We’re looking for a strong season and bringing in silverware.”

Welcome to the City family 💙 pic.twitter.com/69tw5rCxfi — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 6, 2022 Coach Eric Tinkler believes he has got more than he bargained for in the five-capped South African international. He adds of Van Heerden: “The difficulties that we face this coming season, both on the continent and on the home front, we need a little bit more experience and depth. “From the first game, he will be fundamental. Ambition at his age, his leadership, work ethic and experience, Marc van Heerden brings it in abundance.