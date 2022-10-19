Johan Goosen was on Tuesday named as the only specialist flyhalf in the Springboks’ training camp squad for their end-of-year tour to Europe. With regular flyhalf Handre Pollard currently injured and Elton Jantjies not selected, coach Jacques Nienaber says utility back Damian Willemse will go on tour as the first-choice flyhalf.

Nienaber explains: “There is obviously a big debate about flyhalf. We’ve got Handre, Elton and Willemse stepped up nicely – he started for us in the last couple of games. In the last game we used Frans Steyn. “And then at the alignment camps, we always had Goosen with us... he’s getting a little bit of a go in URC now. “So if you look at that, I think that’s [five] flyhalves that I mentioned.

“Then there are a couple of youngsters in the United Rugby Championship that we’re keeping an eye on. “Not having Handre and Elton, we’re comfortable with Damian, he’s proven himself in the last couple of Test matches. Then it will be nice to have Johan [Goosen] there and then there will be some of the younger guys pushing hard for spots.” INCUMBENT: Yster Damian Willemse Of Jantjies not being selected for the three-day camp in Stellenbosch from Sunday, director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says: “Since then [when he was sent home from Argentina following the allegations of an extra-marital affair] he hasn’t played any rugby, we haven’t seen him play. We would’ve loved to compare him to other players, unfortunately couldn’t do this because he hasn’t played since and won’t be up for selection [because of that].”

The Boks face France on November 6, before tackling Ireland, Italy and England. There will also be a SA “A” team, coached by Mzwandile Stick, who will play midweek games against Munster and Bristol on the tour. That side could include Stormers rookie Sacha Mngomezulu, who Erasmus says “has a good chance of making the A side”, while Manie Libbok is also still in the running for a place in the squad.

SPRINGBOK TRAINING CAMP FOR STELLENBOSCH Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Ox Nche. Hookers: Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi.

Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth and Salmaan Moerat. Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw and Kwagga Smith. Utility forwards: Deon Fourie and Franco Mostert.

SCRUMHALVES: Faf de Klerk and Jaden Hendrikse. Flyhalf: Johan Goosen Centres: Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende.