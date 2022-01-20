Ghana boss Milovan Rajevac believes he will still be around to lead the Black Stars in the World Cup playoffs in March after their humiliating first-round Afcon exit.

The four-time winners failed to win a single game in Cameroon after they were rocked 3-2 by Comoros on Tuesday, which left them rock bottom of Group B.

After falling behind in the fourth minute to the debutant islanders’ first-ever Afcon goal, the Black Stars had skipper Andre Ayew shown a straight red for a foul on Comoros goalkeeper Boina Ben.

They managed to claw back to 2-2, before Ahmed Mogni bagged a brace with a late winner.

A defiant Rajevac says: “I came to Ghana to qualify the team for the World Cup. That is my primary target. I will stay and lead the team in the March playoffs.”

Morocco and Gabon progressed from Group B and joined Senegal and Guinea in the last 16 after Group B’s final matches on Tuesday night.

[email protected]