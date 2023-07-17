Fullback Mathis Ferte scored a brace of tries as France made it a hattrick of World Rugby U20 Championship titles with a massive 50-14 victory over Ireland in the final of the 2023 edition at Athlone Stadium on Friday.

The Baby Bleus scored seven tries in all as they dominated the decider having also recorded comprehensive wins over New Zealand and England to follow up their trophy success in the previous two editions in 2018 and 2019.