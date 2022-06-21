Leeds United winger Raphina is a wanted man in Europe, with no fewer than four clubs scrumming for his services. Arsenal are believed to be leading the race to sign the 25-year-old Brazilian ace.

But they face stiff competition from London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham. Raphina was expected to join Barcelona, but a massive £70m price tag has spooked the Catalans. Raphinha situation. 🚨![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇷 #LUFC



▫️ Barcelona agreed personal terms with Raphinha, but no agreement on fee with Leeds.



▫️ Arsenal are in direct negotiations with Leeds, interested since March.



▫️ Both Chelsea & Tottenham have been in contact too.



▫️ Fee could be around 65/75m. pic.twitter.com/39igUIOTqV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022 Across London, West Ham yesterday announced the signing of Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd, who started in the recent Afcon 2023 qualifier against Bafana Bafana, from Rennes on a five-year deal worth £30m.

Elsewhere, Manchester United had a huge £55m bid for Porto striker Evanilson rejected, according to reports in Portugal. But the Daily Mail reports that new boss Erik Ten Hag will hou dik for the 22-year-old Brazilian. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have finalised a £35m transfer for Sadio Mane, with the Senegal ace to be presented tomorrow by the Germans.