Leeds United winger Raphina is a wanted man in Europe, with no fewer than four clubs scrumming for his services.
Arsenal are believed to be leading the race to sign the 25-year-old Brazilian ace.
But they face stiff competition from London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham.
Raphina was expected to join Barcelona, but a massive £70m price tag has spooked the Catalans.
Raphinha situation. 🚨🇧🇷 #LUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022
▫️ Barcelona agreed personal terms with Raphinha, but no agreement on fee with Leeds.
▫️ Arsenal are in direct negotiations with Leeds, interested since March.
▫️ Both Chelsea & Tottenham have been in contact too.
▫️ Fee could be around 65/75m. pic.twitter.com/39igUIOTqV
Across London, West Ham yesterday announced the signing of Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd, who started in the recent Afcon 2023 qualifier against Bafana Bafana, from Rennes on a five-year deal worth £30m.
Elsewhere, Manchester United had a huge £55m bid for Porto striker Evanilson rejected, according to reports in Portugal.
But the Daily Mail reports that new boss Erik Ten Hag will hou dik for the 22-year-old Brazilian.
Meanwhile, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have finalised a £35m transfer for Sadio Mane, with the Senegal ace to be presented tomorrow by the Germans.
Sadio Mané day. Here's the new FC Bayern star today in Munich in order to undergo medical tests and sign his three-year deal. 🔴🇸🇳 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2022
Official presentation will be tomorrow at Allianz Arena.
📍📸 @kessler_philipp pic.twitter.com/ECOVtUyVAr