Bayern Munich are set to unveil Liverpool ace Sadio Mane as their new signing at the Allianz Arena today, after the Senegalese had his medical on Tuesday. Liverpool and Bayern shook on a £35.1m deal for the 30-year-old last week, with the football world still coming to grips with Mane’s decision to leave England for Germany.

According to reports in England, the Reds wanted Mane to stay and offered him two new contracts. But he rejected both and asked for “unrealistic” bonuses. A report in the Daily Mirror states that Mane then managed to double his weekly income to £360 000 a week in Germany. ON THE MOVE: Sadio Mane Money aside, Mane also has a chance to be the big dog in the team at Bayern – especially if Fifa’s Best Robert Lewandowski leaves for Barcelona as he’s rumoured to be doing.

Reports in the past have suggested that Mane is moeg of playing second fiddle to current PFA Player of the Year Mo Salah and a move to a team where he is the main man would suit him. But according to ex-Red Dean Saunders, if he wanted to leave to challenge for the Ballon d’Or or any other individual accolades, he left for the verkeerde plek. Konrad Laimer, same agents as Sadio Mané. He’s the next name on Bayern list since long time. Never easy to convince Leipzig but Nagelsmann really wants him. 🔴 #FCBayern



Negotiations will continue in the next weeks, as already reported. ⤵️ https://t.co/SRzXa5CeWs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022 Saunders says: “He’ll get goals [in Germany]. They win 5-0 every week, only one team can win the league. [But] it’s not a challenge.”

Saunders’ fellow TalkSport Radio guest, Ally McCoist, is in agreement, saying: “Is it because he wants to play in another country? Possibly. Is he going to a better league? No. “Is he going to a better team? No. I find it very strange. Mane leaves Liverpool after six years, having signed from Southampton in 2016 and scoring 120 goals and assisting 48 more in his 269 appearances for the club.