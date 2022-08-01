Marais was previously suspended from his role as president of the union, with WP being placed under administration in October last year after some very public financial issues.

Western Province’s rugby’s former president Zelt Marais was banned for a year by the South African Rugby Union.

SA Rugby then took full financial and operational control of Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR) and its union.

Marais vowed to fight the move and described it as unlawful, as former SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer was appointed as administrator.

Following months of fighting, Saru confirmed to Rugby365 on the weekend: “He [Marais] was found guilty and suspended from holding office at WPRFU or Saru for 12 months – from July 21.