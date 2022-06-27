Stormers No.8 Evan Roos has completed a dream tournament by walking away with the inaugural Player of the United Rugby Championship Season award, which forms part of the annual SA Rugby Awards. The 22-year-old Roos, who was part of the Stormers team that won the tournament in Cape Town last weekend, beat off the challenges from Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee and his teammate Ruan Nortje, Sharks midfielder Lukhanyo Am, Lions flanker Vincent Tshituka and Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant.

The six finalists were decided by a media vote, as well as nominations from the coaching teams of the Springboks and the four participating franchises, and finally a voting process from supporters through Vodacom’s digital channels. Another one for @TheStormers’ Evan Roos 👏![CDATA[]]>🏆@Vodacom #URC https://t.co/eZNpL6Ru07 — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) June 24, 2022 Apart from celebrating their first international competition victory with his Stormers teammates, Roos capped a superb season by walking away with three other URC Awards – the Players’ Player of the Season, the Next-Gen Player of the Season, and the Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Season. Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says of Roos: “We are delighted for Evan and this award is well deserved given his form and consistency throughout the competition.

“The fact that he received this honour in a competition featuring some of the best players in the northern hemisphere also shows the depth and quality of players we have in South Africa and especially young players.” OTHER URC AWARD WINNERS Tackle Machine: Alan O’Connor (Ulster)

Turnover King: Jac Morgan (Ospreys) Gilbert Golden Boot: Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys) Top Try Scorer: Leolin Zas (Stormers)