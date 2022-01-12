Liverpool could face an investigation into their Covid-19 “outbreak” that saw last week’s League Cup semifinal first leg was postponed.

The English Football League (EFL) are reportedly under pressure to look into concerns about claims from Jurgen Klopp that all but one of their “many cases” were “false positives”.

According to the Athletic, EFL member clubs aren’t slukking the Reds’ pill and are questioning the circumstances that led to Liverpool’s clash against Arsenal last Thursday being called off.

The US-based website says that sources claim Liverpool underwent two rounds of testing, both lateral flow and PCR, before the postponement and then were given negative results after the games was called off.

Should an investigation go ahead, the Merseysiders could face severe punishment “if found the club failed to fulfil a fixture without just cause”.

The Reds are set to host the Gunners at Anfield in the rescheduled first leg tomorrow night.

