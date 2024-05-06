Coach Steve Barker’s Stellies FC tasted defeat for the first time in 26 matches in all competitions yesterday when they went down 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in Stellenbosch on Sunday. Unbeaten since September last year when they last lost a match - hoeka to Downs 3-1 - Stellies entered the Nedbank Cup semifinal at Danie Craven Stadium high on confidence after klapping Golden Arrows 3-1 in their last league outing last week.

But they were met by a determined Sundowns team that had just wrapped up the PSL league title by smashing Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 last Thursday. In a gevaarlike mood in front of a sea of yellow away fans, Downs threatened from the word go and nearly had the opener in the ninth minute of the match. Too little: Stellies’ Genino Palace. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix But good defence by Deano van Rooyen denied Downs striker Peter Shalulile, who also missed an 80th minute spot-kick.

The Namibian ace’s teammate Khuliso Mudau was not going to be denied two minutes later when he steered the ball home from an acute angle after Stellies lost possession in the middle of the park. Tight angle? 🤔



No problem for Khuliso Mudau 🔥



📺 Stream #NedbankCup live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/KFvkmjdYEy — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 5, 2024 Stellies ace Iqraam Rayners had the ball in the back of the next in the 40th minute, but was called back for offside. And after another Rayners opportunity which saw him kick the ball across goal shortly after the restart, Downs doubled their lead in the 74th minute when Thembinkosi Lorch headed home a Shalulile cross after another counterattack.