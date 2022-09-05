While coach John Dobson hailed a great outing - which saw his team score and incredible 14 tries to one (four of them belonging to young wing Suleiman Hartzenberg), he had to take the bitter with the sweet.

The Stormers’ 94-7 pre-season friendly win over SWD Eagles in George on Friday night came at a big cost, with injuries to scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer and veteran midfielder Juan de Jongh.

What a night at Outeniqua Park.

Dobson explains of the injuries suffered in the match: “In what was a great occasion and a good performance, the only downside was the injuries.

“Juan de Jong hurt his ankle and it can be anything from a syndesmosis [ligament injury] to a few weeks. It’s not insignificant. And then Stef Ungerer pulled his groing which is a lot more significant. It’s a real blow because a lot of what we’re trying to do is around a game-driver like him. Whether it’s six weeks or three months, I don’t know yet.”

The Stormers face the Sharks in nog ‘n warmup match in George on Friday.