Novak Djokovic had to fight back from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2 in their Wimbledon quarterfinal showdown on Tuesday. Italian Sinner, 20, got out of the blocks quickly on Centre Court and stunned the world No.3 and defending champion with his power game to take a 7-5, 6-2 lead.

But then experience kicked in and Djokovic started to control proceedings against the tournament’s 10th seed. SLIP-UP: Jannik Sinner Djokovic, seeded first for the tournament, fought back to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-2 to set up a thrilling fifth and final set. With the crowd backing the young Italian, who slipped in the fourth set but battled through the ankle pain to complete the match, it was Djokovic who broke serve in the third match of the set when Sinner’s drop shot couldn’t clear the net.