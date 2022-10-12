Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is running out of time to save his job, according to Reds legend Dietmar “Didi” Hamann. Klopp and his manne face a massive week, with the Merseysiders looking to kickstart their season in tonight’s 9pm Champions League clash at Rangers before Manchester City go to Anfield for a huge Premier League test.

The Reds are licking their wounds after Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal left them in 10th place in the Prem, 14 points off the top. To make matters worse for Klopp, his struggling defence will be without defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joel Matip (calf) for at least two weeks, while winger Luis Diaz is out until Boxing Day with a knee injury. And Hamann doesn’t see the German surviving this crisis, telling talkSport: “At some stage, I think we will have that discussion about the manager and I’m not sure how far we are off that.

“The dynamics at Liverpool are no different to anywhere else and if the results aren’t there then the manager will come under pressure.” DOUBTS: Ex-Red Didi Hamann Ahead of their Euro Group A trip to Ibrox tonight, the second-placed Reds are looking for back-to-back wins over the pointless Scots and reach nine points, while hoping third-placed Ajax –with three points – can stun leaders Napoli, who have nine punte. Hamann adds: “They beat Rangers [2-0] a few days ago…