Liverpool star Fabinho warns there is loads to come from new striker Darwin Nunez, with the Reds set to continue their pre-season against RB Leipzig today. Uruguay ace Nunez is yet to score for Jurgen Klopp’s span since his club-record £85m arrival from Benfica last month.

Having played just over an hour of football after making his debut in a 4-0 friendly defeat to Manchester United in Thailand two weeks ago, the knives are already out for the ace after we missed a paar kanse to score. HELPING HAND: Red Fabinho The 23-year-old even responded to the hate last week, posting a pic on social media of himself with the caption “Resiliencia [resilience]” and a shhh emjoi. But Fabinho says it’s way too early to judge the striker ahead of their 7.15pm clash at the Red Bull Arena.

The Brazilian says: “Things are really different now but it was hard for me at the start with the adaptation. “That’s why whenever we sign a new player I always try to help him as much as possible. “Like Darwin [Nunez] now, his English isn’t very good, so I’m always trying to help him in training by explaining some situations to him.” The Athletic also reports that Klopp is min gespin with fans paaping over Nunez not getting on the scoresheet.