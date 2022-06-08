Paterson, 33, who is currently playing for Nottinghamshire, was included in coach Salieg Nackerdien’s contracted squad for the new season and joins the likes of Beuran Hendricks and Wayne Parnell as experienced seamers in Province’s team.

Dane Paterson has re-signed for Western Province from the Warriors ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Welcoming back Pato, Nackerdien says: “I’ve been with Pato for the last 12 years or so, starting at Western Province with him, and I know what he can offer the team, he's been part of winning teams over the past 10 years as well.”

Province signed another Warrior in 29-year-old opening batsman Eddie Moore, of whom Nackerdien says: “Eddie will be a great asset to our batting lineup, I think that there is still a lot that he wants to achieve and I’m looking forward to working with him in the coming season here at Western Province.”

The squad, meanwhile, excludes Zubayr Hamza, who is currently banned after testing positive for the use of a banned substance.