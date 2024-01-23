MI Cape Town wunderkind Dewald Brevis will come good in the SA20, according to coach Robin Peterson. The 20-year-old, who burst onto the scene as a teen, is seen as South Africa’s next big thing in cricket.

And while he has shown glimpses of his destructive batting potential, Brevis has failed dismally so far in the SA20 tournament. In five matches he has only scored a total of 26 runs at an average of 5.6. With his team coming off a big 59-run defeat to neighbours Paarl Royals – a match which saw him go out for a duck – they are looking to bounce back when they host Durban Super Giants at Newlands tonight (5.30pm). And Peterson is hoping for Brevis to shine as well, saying: “Dewald Brevis is a quality player, in the America Major League [for MI New York] we actually won that tournament on the back of his bat. So he’s capable of winning franchise tournaments.

“We know what he’s capable of – he’s a few boundaries away from feeling good about himself. “When he times his run, hopefully it’s when the important games come around. He’s a match winner, we believe in him, so that’s the most important thing.” As for bouncing back against the Giants, who they lost to by 11 runs at Kingsmead in the first round, Robbie P adds: “It’s important to bounce back quickly. We’ve got to believe and stay positive…”