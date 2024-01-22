The battle for SA20 supremacy in the Cape ended in a stalemate this weekend, with both MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals winning their home games in the double-header. Kieron Pollard and his MI CT teammates won their home game at Newlands on Friday night when they beat the visiting Royals by eight wickets.

Ryan Rickelton, with his unbeaten 94 off just 52 balls, was instrumental in guiding his team to 175/2 to successfully chase down the Royals’ 172/8. STARRED IN CAPE: Rickelton But it was a hele ander storie in the return leg at Boland Park in Paarl yesterday. At home, the Royals were a different beast and after being put in to bat by Pollard, Engelsmanne Jason Roy (68 off 46 balls) and Jos Buttler (54 off 42) trekked los with a gevaarlike 116-run opening partnership to guide the Bolanders to 162/3.