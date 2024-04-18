Van Biljon, who turned 38 earlier this week and played 10 T20Is for South Africa between 2020 and 2021, last played a domestic match for KZN Inland at the end of last year.

Former Proteas batsman Pite van Biljon hung up his boots because of blood clots in his leg and lungs.

Announcing his retirement, Van Biljon tells OFM Sport: “Just more than a month ago I got some bad news that I have a blood clot in my leg, and because I recently had blood clots in my lungs the doctors said for me it will be lifelong on blood thinners on anticoagulants.

“If you’re on that you can’t play professional cricket. You can’t face Anrich Nortje running in and bowling at your head. Because you’re on blood thinners it becomes a little too dangerous, or so they say.”

A middle-order batsman Van Biljon made his debut for SA against Australia at the Wanderers in 2020 and played his last international match against Pakistan at Centurion Park.