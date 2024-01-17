Captain David Miller has been on fire for the Royals so far this season, klapping 116 runs in their two matches to date – both wins over the Pretoria Capitals.

It will be the unbeaten Paarl Royals against the winless Joburg Super Kings at Boland Park today at 5.30pm.

Opposing the big-hitting Miller and his span, which includes ysters Jos Buttler and Lungi Ngidi, is a Kings side that has gone down to MI Cape Town and the Durban’s Super Giants after their first match against defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape washed out.

STAR QUALITY: Lungi Ngidi of Paarl Royals. Picture: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics/SA20/BackpagePix

Captain Faf du Plessis will be able to use the local knowledge of speedsters Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams to restrict the Royals batsmen.

It will be up to the skipper himself and Reeza Hendricks to give the Kings a good start – something they’ve not yet been able to do of late and with both pushing for a place in the Proteas’ T20 World Cup squad later this year, they will be out to uit haal en wys.