Manchester United have called in Sir Alex Ferguson to help convince yster Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club. According to the UK’s Guardian, Ronaldo arrived back in England on Monday after missing Manchester United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia and on Tuesday sat with club bosses and his agent to discuss his future.

Speculation has been rife that Ronaldo will be moving away from United, with the player stating he wants to play Champions League football next season. STANDING FIRM: Erik ten Hag But his new Dutch boss Erik ten Hag has consistently stated that the 37-year-old Ronaldo is not for sale, with interest in the player coming from fellow Premier League giants Chelsea and German powerhouse Bayern Munich, as well as La Liga club Atletico Madrid. With Chelsea and Bayern believed to have cooled their interest, Atleti are apparently willing to ship out French striker Antoine Griezmann to make way for the Portuguese ace.