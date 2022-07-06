Having conquered England with Manchester United, Spain with Real Madrid and Italy with Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo is wanted with a seer hart at Germany’s Bayern Munich. Currently in his second term at Manchester United after arriving from Juventus at the start of last season, Ronaldo told the club over the weekend to sell him if the price is right.

And according to reports, Premier League rivals Chelsea are interested in signing the 37-year-old - although it’s believed that German coach Thomas Tuchel is not too keen, while Barcelona in Spain also want him. ON THE BAYERN TRAIN: Sadio Mane is already in But it’s the Bayern Munich link that excites German legend and former club captain Lothar Matthaus most. With Bayern yster Robert Lewandowski possibly on his way to Barcelona, Bayern would provide Ronaldo the opportunity of winning his fourth “big-league” title next term.

In his column for Sky Germany, Matthaus writes: “Ronaldo to Bayern would be sexy! At least you should think through the options and play through them once. TURNED ON: Legend Lothar Matthaus “If you at Bayern are of the opinion that Cristiano Ronaldo is still physically able to really help for a year or two and that you can invest the transfer fee generated for Lewandowski more or less one-to-one in the Portuguese megastar, I would think about it.” With Liverpool’s Sadio Mane already joining the project at Bayern in the off-season, Matthaus adds: “If he is ‘satisfied’ with a salary similar to that of Lewandowski, one could embark on the Ronaldo hype.”