Diep innie moeilikhied after losing to Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday, Chelsea were the busiest of the Premier League’s big clubs on transfer deadline day on Wednesday.
At the time of going to print, the Blues announced the £70m signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester and were apparently also in talks to bring in striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, while reportedly also launching a crazy £77m bid for RB Leipzig defender Josep Gvardiol.
Settling in! 🏡#FofanaIsChelsea
The Blues weren’t the only groot span looking to beef up their defence, with Manchester City snapping up a Swiss centreback Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for £17m.
Neighbours United were set to announce £85m winger Antony before the midnight deadline, while also strengthening the goalkeeping options with Martin Dubravka joining from Newcastle on a season-long loan.
Martin Dubravka is gonna sign the contract as new Manchester Utd player in the next few hours. It's done, sealed with both player and Newcastle side. 100%. 🔴🤝 #MUFC
Here we go confirmed.
Arsenal, meanwhile, were in talks with Brazilian giants Palmeiras for £20m central midfielder Danilo and the Gunners were in a £30m shootout with Brentford for Shakhtar Donetsk youngster Mykhaylo Mudryk.
One player Arsenal were willing to let go was Ainsley Maitland-Niles with Southampton leading the race for in a loan deal versatile England man.
The Saints were also in battle with Leeds and Everton for £25m-rated PSV winger Cody Gakpo.
Leeds are now leading the race to sign Cody Gakpo! PSV have still not accepted any bid from Southampton or Leeds but #LUFC now pushing to get it done. 🚨⚪️ #transfers
Fight still open, but Leeds are trying to tempt Gakpo despite Southampton proposal.
Everton were super busy too, closing deals for United midfield youngster James Garner and the return of former anchorman Idrissa Gueye from PSG, while Wolves confirmed a £15m deal with Stuttgart for Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic.