Diep innie moeilikhied after losing to Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday, Chelsea were the busiest of the Premier League’s big clubs on transfer deadline day on Wednesday. At the time of going to print, the Blues announced the £70m signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester and were apparently also in talks to bring in striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, while reportedly also launching a crazy £77m bid for RB Leipzig defender Josep Gvardiol.

Settling in! 🏡#FofanaIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/NhbEWkdadm — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 31, 2022 The Blues weren’t the only groot span looking to beef up their defence, with Manchester City snapping up a Swiss centreback Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for £17m. Neighbours United were set to announce £85m winger Antony before the midnight deadline, while also strengthening the goalkeeping options with Martin Dubravka joining from Newcastle on a season-long loan. Martin Dubravka is gonna sign the contract as new Manchester Utd player in the next few hours. It’s done, sealed with both player and Newcastle side. 100%. 🔴![CDATA[]]>🤝 #MUFC



Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/USQdiYC42F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022 Arsenal, meanwhile, were in talks with Brazilian giants Palmeiras for £20m central midfielder Danilo and the Gunners were in a £30m shootout with Brentford for Shakhtar Donetsk youngster Mykhaylo Mudryk.