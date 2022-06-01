South African sport stars clubbed together to raise funds for the Mitchells Plain Golf Club on Sunday. Former Proteas cricket stars Vernon Philander, Herschelle Gibbs and JP Duminy played 18 holes at the Erinvale Golf Club in Somerset West to not only raise funds, but also serve as mentors for the youth.

JP, who played at youth level in Strandfontein and runs the JP21 Foundation in the Plain, said he jumped at the chance to help the golf club as it is a cause close to his heart. “Anything that has to do with developing sport in the Mitchells Plain community is something I will not even think twice about doing,” he tells Daily Voice. DRIVE TO SUCCEED: Former Proteas bowler Vernon Philander “Not only does sport give you a chance to show your skill but it teaches you valuable life lessons that can be transformed in every aspect of your life. I mean not everybody will become a pro athlete but sport can help you to become a better person.”

Vernon, a former world number one Test bowler, agreed with his former teammate while also stating the importance of those who have made a success of themselves to give back to the community. “With the social ills that the kids face in the communities nowadays, it is important for them to have role models that they can look up to and that is why events like this are so important,” he says. “Not only do we get a day of golf in but it’s also a way to connect with the community and show the kids how important it is to find other ways to express themselves.”

Jehad Kasu, co-chairman of the Mitchells Plain Golf Club, said the organisation has been around since 2019 and there are currently 50 members from the ages of seven to 18. “We have children from all over Mitchells Plain and the surrounding areas taking part in regular lessons in the week and then we arrange for golf days as well,” he says. “So far we have about 15 avid golfers that have been identified as those who can be future stars, but the main aim of the club is to get the kids off the streets and into something that can be enjoyed and give them a way out.