Since shocking current club Manchester United at the start of the week, saying the club should sell him if the price is right, Ronaldo has been linked with a move to the Blues, Barcelona in La Liga and Germany’s Bayern Munich.

Cristiano Ronaldo could well be joining Chelsea ahead of the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United squad for the start of pre-season tour. He’s not gonna travel to Bangkok tomorrow. 🚨![CDATA[]]>🇵![CDATA[]]>🇹 #MUFC



Man United accept to give Cristiano additional time off to deal with personal/family issue.

The German club, though, wil hom nie he nie, with director Oliver Kahn saying: “As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest players, a move would not fit into our philosophy”, while Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he met with his agent last week.

It is Thomas Tuchel’s Blues, however, who are making the biggest move and are believed to be readying a bid of £14m, as they look to replace Romelu Lukaku, who left to Inter on loan.

Chelsea have already beefed up their squad with Raheem Sterling, who reportedly agreed to a £300 000-a-week salary, which makes him the top earner at Stamford Bridge.