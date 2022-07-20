Chelsea are ready to splash the cash on France defensive duo Jules Kounde and Presnel Kimpembe, as they look to revamp their backline.
Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are in direct talks for Presnel Kimpembé deal. Initial request around €60/65m but Chelsea are prepared to submit €45/50m proposal. Work in progress. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022
PSG consider Kimpembé part of the project - but he can leave in case of good proposal. pic.twitter.com/7pcV6YWD3q
Having brought in Napoli centreback Kalidou Koulibaly over the weekend, the Blues are drukking hard cover for the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.
And according to reports, new owner Todd Boehly is closing on Kounde in a £47m offer for the Sevilla man and have launched a £40m for Paris St Germain yster Kimpembe.
Spanish media claims that Kounde has already accepted Chelsea’s personal terms ahead of a move, with the clubs now finalising a fee.
Chelsea have told Sevilla they will return soon with a new bid for Jules Koundé, after first one refused 24h ago [€55m add-ons included]. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022
Player in talks with both Barcelona [Xavi, still pushing] and Chelsea. 🔴 #FCB
Sevilla want €65m.
Coach Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, is keen to reunite with PSG’s Kimpembe.
Reports in France reckon that the Paris giants are ready to cash in on 26-year-old centreback and will listen to offers around £42m.