Chelsea are ready to splash the cash on France defensive duo Jules Kounde and Presnel Kimpembe, as they look to revamp their backline.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are in direct talks for Presnel Kimpembé deal. Initial request around €60/65m but Chelsea are prepared to submit €45/50m proposal. Work in progress. 🔵 #CFC



PSG consider Kimpembé part of the project - but he can leave in case of good proposal. pic.twitter.com/7pcV6YWD3q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022

Having brought in Napoli centreback Kalidou Koulibaly over the weekend, the Blues are drukking hard cover for the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.