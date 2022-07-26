The 30-year-old South African swimmer currently has 17 medals from three Commonwealth Games to his name and is looking to break the record for the most medals won by a single athlete in Commonwealth Games history.

Chad le Clos is looking to make history when the Commonwealth Games kick off in Birmingham on Thursday.

He needs just one more medal to tie the record with shooters Phillip Adams and Mick Gault and two needed to break it.

Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad Le Clos will look to lead SA swimmers medal charge at Commonwealth Games https://t.co/d73IdBWDlm — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) July 25, 2022

Le Clos claimed three golds and a silver as well as a bronze in the 4x100m medley relay at the last Games and after withdrawing from the World Championships in Budapest recently with breathing problems, he says: “It took me a while to get back but I’ve been working hard in my training. I’ve really taken this year very seriously...”

Le Clos will be competing in the 50, 100 and 200m butterfly as well as the 100m freestyle and also the 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley relays.