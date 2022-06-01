With Caf Champions League football coming to the Mother city for the first time ever, Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler is calling for support. The Citizens secured a second-placed finish in the PSL after losing just one match in the second half of the season, but Tinkler warns his manne that the hard work starts now.

He says: “It was a fantastic effort from everyone at the club. We made history at the club, in terms of clean sheets for the club, the fact that we went 13 games unbeaten, and then most importantly finishing second in the league. Following yesterday’s results, Cape Town City have secured CAF Continental qualification for the second time in history.



Africa here we come! 🌍![CDATA[]]>👏 pic.twitter.com/FlewaoIRHl — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 24, 2022 “But the hard work starts now because we are going to be a target next season. “It is going to be a tough season considering the break for the World Cup now happening in December instead of the normal period in June/July.”