The Stormers are preparing for wet underfoot conditions in their United Rugby Championship final against the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. And while assistant coach Dawie Snyman says they won’t tinker too much with their game plan for the decider, the Capetonians know that they will have to be op dit.

Snyman says: “This week is quite wet, but it looks like it’s going to stop on Wednesday [today] and then come back on Saturday again. Fortunately we’ve got an opportunity to train in it this week, so, ja, we’re prepping for slippery and wet conditions on Saturday.” PLAYMAKER: Ace Manie Libbok Known as a team that likes to take the ball wide with their gevaarlike backs Manie Libbok and Warrick Gelant running the show, Snyman says they will have to think carefully about how they are going to create opportunities on Saturday. He adds of their approach to the match: “I don’t think we will change anything - we’re still a team that’s looking for opportunities and wherever we can find it, we’ll take it. In terms of conditions we’ll have to adjust and be clever and make sure we get our tactics right.”