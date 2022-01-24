Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is eyeing another big upset at the Australian Open, after knocking out world No.3 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in the last 16 on Saturday.

Next up for the 14th-seed Canadian left hander is a meeting with Spanish star and sixth-ranked Rafa Nadal tomorrow.

Of facing Nadal next, Shapovalov says: “It’s always an honour to go up against a guy like Rafa.

“It’s always going to be a battle against him. It’s going to be a tough one but I’m going to enjoy it.”

Nadal, meanwhile, survived a mammoth first-set tiebreaker before going on to beat fellow lefty Adrian Mannarino 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 to remain on course for a record 21st Grand Slam title.

Nadal says of the clash: “The first set was very, very emotional.

“Anything could have happened there. I was a little bit lucky at the end.”

In doubles action, South Africa’s Raven Klaasen and his Japanese partner Ben McLachlan faced Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden in their third round clash at 3.30am today.

[email protected]