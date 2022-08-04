Die bom het behoorlik gebars at Manchester United and now coach Erik ten Hag is ready to show Cristiano Ronaldo wie’s baas as they gear up for Sunday’s Premier League opener against Brighton. Superstar Ronaldo, 37, left the stadium on Sunday before his team finished their 1-1 pre-season draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Substituted at half time after missing a sitter and also arguing with his new boss, Ronaldo and some teammates - with Diogo Dalot believed to be in the pakkie - left Old Trafford before the final whistle blew and missed the team debrief. KWAAD: United boss Erik ten Hag It was Ronaldo’s first appearance under Ten Hag after missing their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia due to “family reasons”. Reports, though, have suggested that the player had asked the club to sell him if the price is right, as he is desperate to play in the Champions League this term.

Asked about his players leaving the stadium before the final whistle was blown, Ten Hag tells Dutch media outlet Viaplay: “I certainly don’t accept this. I think this is unacceptable. For everyone. “We are a team and you have to stay until the end.” The UK media claim that Ronaldo will be in the matchday squad for Brighton, but that Ten Hag will show the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wie’s baas by benching him in the first match of the season.