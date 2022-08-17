The Springboks head to Australia on Thursday, looking to break a nine-year winning drought Down Under.

Since then, the world champions have played seven matches in Australia, losing six and one ending in a draw.

✈️ Bok squad announcement - the 34 players that will travel to Australia to face the Wallabies in back-to-back #CastleRugbyChampionship Tests: https://t.co/29MeTjOvEe#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/yzRJdfSlmU — Springboks (@Springboks) August 15, 2022

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says of the challenge that awaits them: “The last time we beat the Wallabies in Australia was in 2013, so we have a big mountain to climb over there, but that said, we have looked at our game against New Zealand and we know what areas we need to improve on...

“It is going to be a tough tour, but we know what our players are capable of, and we are determined to make our nation proud.”