The Springbok coaching staff has once again opted for a seven-forwards, one-back bench split for Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks at Stade de France at 9pm.
The tricky part in head coach Jacques Nienaber’s final match in charge of the team is that they have only one scrumhalf, Faf de Klerk, in their 23-man squad.
Taking over the No.9 jumper from Cobus Reinach, who did duty in the quarterfinal against France as well as the semifinal against England, De Klerk has no specialist backup if he should go down with a knock in the clash.
The most experienced #Springboks team ever will line up for the #RWC2023 Final against New Zealand in Paris on Saturday - more here: https://t.co/oySTFCRVOo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/JEeGNVyjI1— Springboks (@Springboks) October 26, 2023
Both Reinach and halfback partner Manie Libbok failed to make the matchday squad, with the experienced Willie le Roux being the only backline player on the bench.
Nienaber, though, says they “embrace the risk”, adding of De Klerk’s backup: “In our case it will be Cheslin [Kolbe]. He played sweeper in Sevens which is the equivalent to scrumhalf. He has always been a guy who, if we got a yellow card, would be the stand in half-back, not just this week but for a couple of weeks.”
Hooker Bongi Mbonambi, meanwhile, was also officially cleared after World Rugby’s investigation into his alleged racial abuse of England flanker Tom Curry.
A statement released by World Rugby reads: “Any allegation of discrimination is taken extremely seriously by World Rugby, warranting a thorough investigation. Having considered all the available evidence, including match footage, audio and evidence from both teams, the governing body has determined that there is insufficient evidence at this time to proceed with charges. Therefore, the matter is deemed closed unless additional evidence comes to light.”
Springboks: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff. Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Jasper Wiese, 23 Willie le Roux.