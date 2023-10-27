The Springbok coaching staff has once again opted for a seven-forwards, one-back bench split for Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks at Stade de France at 9pm. The tricky part in head coach Jacques Nienaber’s final match in charge of the team is that they have only one scrumhalf, Faf de Klerk, in their 23-man squad.

Taking over the No.9 jumper from Cobus Reinach, who did duty in the quarterfinal against France as well as the semifinal against England, De Klerk has no specialist backup if he should go down with a knock in the clash. The most experienced #Springboks team ever will line up for the #RWC2023 Final against New Zealand in Paris on Saturday - more here: https://t.co/oySTFCRVOo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/JEeGNVyjI1 — Springboks (@Springboks) October 26, 2023 Both Reinach and halfback partner Manie Libbok failed to make the matchday squad, with the experienced Willie le Roux being the only backline player on the bench. Nienaber, though, says they “embrace the risk”, adding of De Klerk’s backup: “In our case it will be Cheslin [Kolbe]. He played sweeper in Sevens which is the equivalent to scrumhalf. He has always been a guy who, if we got a yellow card, would be the stand in half-back, not just this week but for a couple of weeks.”