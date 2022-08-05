South Africa and New Zealand kick off this year’s Rugby Championship at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday at 5.05pm. It will be the 102nd Test between the two rivals, with the Springboks having won 37 of those and the All Blacks 60.

But it’s the recent record of the two teams and home advantage that swing the favourites tag slightly in favour of captain Siya Kolisi and his Springboks. The @AllBlacks named their side for the @CastleLagerSA Rugby Championship opener.

The squad named is here: https://t.co/uY3UXoGOpr pic.twitter.com/ywRAmupMCP — Springboks (@Springboks) August 4, 2022 With opposite number Sam Cane and his All Blacks having lost four of their last five outings, South Africa, third on the world rankings, will smell blood against the fourth-placed side. Flyhalf Handre Pollard, though, says the Boks won’t just go in for the kill from the get-go - they will be patient and allow their slow poison to work its magic.

He says: “Look, if opportunities open up to attack then that is what we will do. But if they are not there then we have to be patient.” New Zealand, meanwhile, brought back 23-year-old big wing Caleb Clarke for the clash. Clarke last played for the All Blacks back in 2020 and will face Kurt-Lee Arendse on SA’s right wing.

Returning from a hamstring injury, Clarke says of his inclusion: “There are two teams I always wanted to play against - and that is England and South Africa. “The South Africans are the kindest people off the field and on it they are just completely different. That’s why I’m just excited to play against them.” Argentina host Australia in the Championship’s other match at 9.10pm.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Trevor Nyakane. Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Jaden Hendrikse, 23 Willie le Roux. New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 George Bower.