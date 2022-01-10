Toulon president Bernard Lemaitre says Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth is ‘n las for his team because he is permie injured or on national duty.

The former Stormer is currently on the krukkelys after suffering a concussion in November while on international duty and will only be available again in February.

And Lemaitre says: “Players like Eben Etzebeth and Facundo Isa are a clear handicap for the club…

“I spoke with [France Rugby boss] Bernard Laporte who agrees with me: the league should work with World Rugby to prevent foreign countries from coming to the Top 14 supermarket to take the players they need for their selection.

“Or, if they do, there should be some compensation. These players get paid, cost the club full, and are used by someone else. This, even at the level of labour law, does not exist. There is a problem to be resolved.”

