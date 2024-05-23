According to reports, Erasmus, the mastermind behind the Springboks’ back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs, and his now ex-wife finalised their divorce at the end of April.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and his wife Nicolene have reportedly ended their marriage after 20 years.

Afrikaans magazine Huisegenoot reported it was in possession of court documents about a divorce between N. Erasmus (Nicolene) and J. Erasmus (Johan), which was finalised April 29.

The report went on to add that those who were close to the couple knew the relationship was in rocky waters as they were no longer living together.

When asked by the publication for more details on the divorce, Erasmus’ lawyer said was: “Lawyers ... do not comment on clients’ personal matters.”