Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and his wife Nicolene have reportedly ended their marriage after 20 years.
According to reports, Erasmus, the mastermind behind the Springboks’ back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs, and his now ex-wife finalised their divorce at the end of April.
Afrikaans magazine Huisegenoot reported it was in possession of court documents about a divorce between N. Erasmus (Nicolene) and J. Erasmus (Johan), which was finalised April 29.
The report went on to add that those who were close to the couple knew the relationship was in rocky waters as they were no longer living together.
When asked by the publication for more details on the divorce, Erasmus’ lawyer said was: “Lawyers ... do not comment on clients’ personal matters.”
An SA Rugby spokesperson declined to comment on the matter when approached for comment.
Erasmus is currently in Cape Town, where the Springboks are undergoing an alignment camp, preparing for the upcoming international season.
The world champions will kick off the season when they host Wales in London on June 22. They will follow that up with a much anticipated series against Ireland in July, before taking on Portugal in Bloemfontein for the first time.
In August, the Springboks will begin their Rugby Championship campaign with two Tests in Australia, before hosting the All Blacks in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
