Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has challenged his manne to bounce back at Brighton and fight their way back into the Premier League title race.

The Blues suffered a massive blow in their bid to seize the crown from Manchester City, after falling 13 points behind after a 1-0 defeat at the Etihad.

But Azpilicueta is keen to head to the Amex Stadium, where they have never tasted defeat and are unbeaten in 13 meetings with the Seagulls, and get back to winning ways.

The Spanish defender says: “You need to get the consistency back of winning games, of being solid, of scoring goals, if we want to get our rhythm.

“That’s the first thing, get back to winning ways on Tuesday when we have a tough game against Brighton, away again.

“We have a busy schedule, we don’t stop, so we have to recover well and go for it.”

