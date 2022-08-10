Chelsea outcast Timo Werner looks set to complete his return to former club RB Leipzig.
The German arrived in a £48m deal two seasons ago, but has only scored 23 goals in 89 appearances and has gained a reputation of missing easy kanse.
Werner, 26, becomes the second major Blues striking option to leave the club in the current transfer window, after fellow flop Romelu Lukaku rejoined Inter Milan on loan after just one season.
With Werner looking to make Germany’s World Cup squad for Qatar later this year, a £25m return to his old Bundesliga stomping ground could reignite his career.
@ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ak5cSXiqbR— Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) August 9, 2022
Meanwhile, the Blues are reportedly ready to fork out a world-record fee for a defender in their pursuit of Leicester centreback Wesley Fofana.
Coach Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring down the age of his defence with £35m new arrival Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta all over 30.
Chelsea are preparing new proposal for Wesley Fofana. Negotiations will continue with Leicester, they insist he's not for sale but Chelsea will now push again after bid for more than £70m turned down last week. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022
Fofana wants the move. Chelsea will try again, on it.
And the 22-year Fofana could be headed to Stamford Bridge with Leicester wanting £85m - beating the record £80m they got from Manchester United for Harry Maguire.