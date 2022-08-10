The German arrived in a £48m deal two seasons ago, but has only scored 23 goals in 89 appearances and has gained a reputation of missing easy kanse.

Chelsea outcast Timo Werner looks set to complete his return to former club RB Leipzig.

Werner, 26, becomes the second major Blues striking option to leave the club in the current transfer window, after fellow flop Romelu Lukaku rejoined Inter Milan on loan after just one season.

With Werner looking to make Germany’s World Cup squad for Qatar later this year, a £25m return to his old Bundesliga stomping ground could reignite his career.

Meanwhile, the Blues are reportedly ready to fork out a world-record fee for a defender in their pursuit of Leicester centreback Wesley Fofana.