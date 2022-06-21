After finishing sixth in the league last term, the Frenchman believes they will have a hele nuwe outlook and a fresh start under new coach Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has warned aartsvyande Liverpool that they will be the first team that will see the kragte of the new Red Devils when they meet in a pre-season friendly on July 12.

🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷 Rapha Varane is looking forward to getting United's preparations for 2022/23 under way.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 18, 2022

The 29-year-old warns Liverpool ahead of their clash in Bangkok: “It’s a new season, it’s a new start, so everyone is excited to know about the new manager.

“Obviously, we want to do well and win every game so, for this, we’ll have to prepare for the new season, and I think it’s important for us to train hard and be ready.

“We want to be ready for the new season.”