The Pole left the Allianz Arena over the off-season after notching up 344 strikes - second only to Gerd Muller’s record of 563.

Bayern Munich stars are paaping as former goal machine Robert Lewandowski returns in a Barcelona shirt for a Champions League Group C clash at 9pm tonight.

The 34-year-old has continued that form for his new club, scoring nine goals in his first nine competitive matches for the Catalans - including a hattrick against Viktoria Plzen in Europe last week.

And with Bayern tumbling to third in the Bundesliga after a third-straight draw in an inconsistent start to the season, Lewa’s return has the Germans on edge.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says: “We all know Lewy very well – especially from training. We know what qualities he has. But he also knows that it’s not easy to play against us.”