Bayern Munich stars are paaping as former goal machine Robert Lewandowski returns in a Barcelona shirt for a Champions League Group C clash at 9pm tonight.
The Pole left the Allianz Arena over the off-season after notching up 344 strikes - second only to Gerd Muller’s record of 563.
The 34-year-old has continued that form for his new club, scoring nine goals in his first nine competitive matches for the Catalans - including a hattrick against Viktoria Plzen in Europe last week.
And with Bayern tumbling to third in the Bundesliga after a third-straight draw in an inconsistent start to the season, Lewa’s return has the Germans on edge.
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says: “We all know Lewy very well – especially from training. We know what qualities he has. But he also knows that it’s not easy to play against us.”
Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer also gave his plan to stop the Pole, saying: “A game like this also needs some dirty work and clever fouls.”